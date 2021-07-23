Do You Know What You Want? Here’s the Concluding Part of Pastor Kingsley’s Conversation on “Toke Moments”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa continues her insightful conversation with Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo of David’s Christian Centre, as they chat about knowing what you want and getting rid of old practices, relationships, marriage and spirituality.

Toke says,

You think last week was fire, watch the concluding parts of my sit down with PK. The ending of this video changed my perspective on so many things and I encourage everyone to keep an open mind, to listen and to get rid of old practises.

Watch the new episode below:

