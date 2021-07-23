David Oyelowo plays Netflix’s “Truth or BS” to Bust Some Myths Surrounding “The Water Man”

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Is “The Water Man” based on a true story?

British actor turned director David Oyelowo plays Truth or BS on Netflix to bust some myths surrounding the family drama.

The imaginative, family-friendly adventure was executive produced by Oprah Winfrey. “The Water Man” follows a sensitive young boy as he embarks on a mission to help his gravely ill mother by locating the mythic Water Man, who may carry the secret to everlasting life.

David Oyelowo plays Amos, father to Gunner, a young boy who embarks on a journey with a local misfit Jo to try and save his ill mother. As Gunner sets out to find the Water Man, who has been said to have the power to cheat death, Amos goes out in search of his son.

You can watch the trailer here.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

