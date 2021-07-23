Azeez Finally Realizes the True Nature of Balikis’ Abduction in Episode 8 of “My Name Is A-Zed” Season 2

In episode 8 of “My Name Is A-Zed” season 2, Uncle Mufu and Azeez finally meet and it looks like there’s trouble in paradise as Azeez realizes the true nature of his uncle’s job and Balikis’ kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Balikis and Jamiu are still loving up all over campus and she’s yet to realize that her entrepreneur bae is the real kidnapper bae. As for Otunba, it seems his problems have just begun.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

“My Name is A-Zed” stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

