BN TV
Let Nedoux Sews Show You How to Use a Sewing Machine Free Arm + Create Frilly & Skinny Straps Easily
In these new tutorial vlogs, Nedoux Sews is showing you how to use a sewing machine free arm, as well as how to create frilly and skinny straps easily.
Free arms are super useful for sewing on narrow circular or cylindrical areas. Here’s how I use mine.
Frilly straps look good on a dress or blouse. Here’s a quick scrunching technique to create one without additional pleating or gathering.
There’s something cute and sexy about skinny straps, the challenge is turning them out after sewing. Here are 2 methods for doing this.