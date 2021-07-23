Connect with us

Let Nedoux Sews Show You How to Use a Sewing Machine Free Arm + Create Frilly & Skinny Straps Easily

Published

14 mins ago

 on

In these new tutorial vlogs, Nedoux Sews is showing you how to use a sewing machine free arm, as well as how to create frilly and skinny straps easily.

Free arms are super useful for sewing on narrow circular or cylindrical areas. Here’s how I use mine.

Frilly straps look good on a dress or blouse. Here’s a quick scrunching technique to create one without additional pleating or gathering.

There’s something cute and sexy about skinny straps, the challenge is turning them out after sewing. Here are 2 methods for doing this.

