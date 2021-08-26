The First Episode of Akah Nnani’s “This Is Life” Podcast features Ric Hassani, Wofai Fada & more

Akah Nnani has finally premiered his YouTube podcast “This Is Life” and the first one, tagged ‘The Art Of Life’, features Ric Hassani, Wofai Fada, Wana Udobang and Precious Emmanuel.

In this premiere episode, Akah and his guests bring to life raw emotions – pain, heartbreak, joy, laughter, depression, sadness and happiness.

They delve into the feelings behind the art and the creators of the art, with insights to guide you to self-discovery and the freedom to be yourself.

