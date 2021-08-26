Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

BN TV

The First Episode of Akah Nnani's "This Is Life" Podcast features Ric Hassani, Wofai Fada & more

BN TV

Don't Miss the "Tutor not Lesson Teacher" Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

See how Dimma Umeh Shaves her Face for Instant Smooth & Clear Skin

BN TV

Abimbola Craig's Take on Oversharing in Friendships

BN TV Living

Mr Macaroni talks about His Journey to Fame on Episode 3 of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV

Episode 6 of "Bank On It" takes you through the Rehearsals for "Dip" Music Video by Ms Banks & Stefflon Don

BN TV Movies & TV

It's a case of Corruption in Episode 9 of "Visa On Arrival"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Exclusive Chat with Kemi Adetiba & Toni Tones on the Making of "King of Boys: The Return of the King"

BN TV

Chef Chi's mouth-watering Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe

BN TV Career Inspired Promotions

They Said I Couldn’t: "I thrived in the midst of opposition and built an empire for myself" - Ife Ibitokun, Founder and CEO of BizNurture

BN TV

The First Episode of Akah Nnani’s “This Is Life” Podcast features Ric Hassani, Wofai Fada & more

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Akah Nnani has finally premiered his YouTube podcast “This Is Life” and the first one, tagged ‘The Art Of Life’, features Ric Hassani, Wofai Fada, Wana Udobang and Precious Emmanuel.

In this premiere episode, Akah and his guests bring to life raw emotions – pain, heartbreak, joy, laughter, depression, sadness and happiness.

They delve into the feelings behind the art and the creators of the art, with insights to guide you to self-discovery and the freedom to be yourself.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

53 Years of Love & Everything in Between! Take a Dive into The Olayinkas’ Ever After

BN Hot Topic: Can We Do Without Personal Branding?

Tiwa Savage’s “Water & Garri” is the Coming-of-Age EP Africa Needs | By Yomi Owope
US Government to Train 16 EFCC Staff on Effective Communication

The Trend of EFCC Officials Breaking into People’s Homes

Ife Ibitokun: Things to Consider When Starting your Business
css.php