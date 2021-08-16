Chinasa Anukam plays Truth or Drink with Mayowa | Watch the First Part

Here’s the first part of content creators Chinasa Anukam and Mayowa‘s fun truth or drink game. Chinasa says,

Even after I begged you people, you still asked us so many crazy questions 😭🙄. The way Part 2 is even more insane 😂😂😂. Anyways so grateful to you guys for your support and always engaging! A bunch of exciting content is dropping this month so stay tuned & continue to spread the word so I can continue to give you guys quality content!