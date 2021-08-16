Connect with us

BN TV

Chinasa Anukam plays Truth or Drink with Mayowa | Watch the First Part

BN TV

The Boys are Back from their First Holiday without Adanna & David

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Sobowale Seeks More Power in Thrilling Trailer for "King Of Boys: The Return Of The King"

BN TV

Catch the New Episode of "The Buzz Aftershow" with Toke Makinwa

BN TV Movies & TV

Jennifer Hudson Played ELLE Magazine's "Song Association" & Didn't Let Us Down

BN TV Events Movies & TV Scoop

See How the Shine Ya Eye Geng Turned Up at Tonight's #BBNaija Saturday Night Party

BN TV

Here's the Third Episode of #BNxBBNaija Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition)

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Episode 3 (Visa Application) of “Papa Benji” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH the Trailer for REDTV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” starring Salma Mumin, Dillish Mathews & Cynthia Nwadiora

BN TV

Watch Ozedikus & Terry Apala in this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV

Chinasa Anukam plays Truth or Drink with Mayowa | Watch the First Part

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Here’s the first part of content creators Chinasa Anukam and Mayowa‘s fun truth or drink game. Chinasa says,

Even after I begged you people, you still asked us so many crazy questions 😭🙄. The way Part 2 is even more insane 😂😂😂. Anyways so grateful to you guys for your support and always engaging! A bunch of exciting content is dropping this month so stay tuned & continue to spread the word so I can continue to give you guys quality content!

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: The Biggest Mistakes First-time Home Builders Make

Mfonobong Inyang: On The Ooni of Ife’s Avant-Garde Approach To Youth Engagement

“Nothing Will Separate Us!” 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce
css.php