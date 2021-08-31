Jennifer Onyekwelu & GGB Dance Crew’s Ifeoma Efiokwu talk about Going Viral on Social Media

In this episode of “Rubbin’ Minds“, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu speaks with professional dancer and member of GGB Dance Crew, Ifeoma Efiokwu and content creator Jennifer Onyekwelu as they shed more light on their creative journies, going viral on TikTok as well as other social media platforms.

On how she was able to make a living out of social media during the lockdown, Jennifer says:

Personally, for me, I have always liked being in front of the camera. I see it as a way to ease stress and I love listening to music a lot. TikTok has always been a way to ease stress even when I was in school. During the lockdown, I was bored at home. Asides from cooking for the family, cleaning, praying, gisting, I had nothing else to do. So I felt like this is actually the time to do something extremely creative, something people would actually love because everybody was bored. Everyone was sitting at home doing nothing so I felt like this is a way to entertain people. And then I picked up my phone and was able to record a lot with the help of my mum.

About the slow-mo challenge, she says “I was not really comfortable with the whole slow-mo challenge because I was more into transitions, comedy skits and all. But I just joined in because it was something that was trending then and it was going to help boost up my page. It took one video and it got me out there.

Ifeoma had this to say concerning what she did differently to make dancing and content creating go viral

When it first started for me, dance was like a hobby. It was just something I loved to do and as time went by, I was becoming serious business and I had to take it seriously. Consistency has brought me to where I am today. I’ve been dancing for years and I’ve kept going. It started off as being a video vixen, going for competitions back then, and then dancing with my crew.

The GGB dance crew came together and decided “let’s take this thing seriously and make it a thing in Nigeria because people don’t take dancers seriously.

“They just feel like oh you can dance, okay no problem. But we took it seriously, we were doing videos. Even when social media became a thing in Nigeria, we started doing a lot of videos and creating content.”

Watch the full conversation below: