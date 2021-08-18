12 Quick and Easy Breakfast Recipes from Kikifoodies

From the regular bread, eggs and tea to pancakes, pizza, smoothies, egg roll and more, Kikifoodies shares twelve quick and easy breakfast recipes in this new handy vlog.

INGREDIENTS

Oatmeal pancakes:

1 medium ripe banana

1 egg

1/2 cup oatmeal

2 teaspoon peanut butter

1/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Egg tortilla pizza:

2 eggs

Pinch of salt

1 tortilla wrap

1/4 cup mozzarella cheese( or cheddar)

Handful cooked slices of sausages

Cooked bacon bits

Green and red bell peppers

Strawberry crepes:

5 medium strawberries(200g)

1 cup flour (150g)

1/4 cup + 2 tbs Sugar (75g)

1/8 teaspoon salt(pinch)

2 eggs

1 cup milk

3 tablespoons melted butter

Oil for frying

Instant egg roll:

21/4cups all-purpose flour 315g

1/2 teaspoon salt (3g)

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

3 tablespoons sugar (40g)

4 tablespoons butter 55g

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon yeast

1 egg

1/2 cup water

Dalgona coffee:

2 tablespoons instant coffee

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons hot water

Ice

Milk(any kind)

Blueberry smoothie:

1/2 cup blueberries

1/4 cup strawberries

1 banana

1/4 cup yoghurt

1/2 cup milk of choice

