12 Quick and Easy Breakfast Recipes from Kikifoodies
From the regular bread, eggs and tea to pancakes, pizza, smoothies, egg roll and more, Kikifoodies shares twelve quick and easy breakfast recipes in this new handy vlog.
INGREDIENTS
Oatmeal pancakes:
1 medium ripe banana
1 egg
1/2 cup oatmeal
2 teaspoon peanut butter
1/4 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup water
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Egg tortilla pizza:
2 eggs
Pinch of salt
1 tortilla wrap
1/4 cup mozzarella cheese( or cheddar)
Handful cooked slices of sausages
Cooked bacon bits
Green and red bell peppers
Strawberry crepes:
5 medium strawberries(200g)
1 cup flour (150g)
1/4 cup + 2 tbs Sugar (75g)
1/8 teaspoon salt(pinch)
2 eggs
1 cup milk
3 tablespoons melted butter
Oil for frying
Instant egg roll:
21/4cups all-purpose flour 315g
1/2 teaspoon salt (3g)
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
3 tablespoons sugar (40g)
4 tablespoons butter 55g
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon yeast
1 egg
1/2 cup water
Dalgona coffee:
2 tablespoons instant coffee
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons hot water
Ice
Milk(any kind)
Blueberry smoothie:
1/2 cup blueberries
1/4 cup strawberries
1 banana
1/4 cup yoghurt
1/2 cup milk of choice
