12 Quick and Easy Breakfast Recipes from Kikifoodies

The First Two Episodes of MC Lively's Comedy Series "Adventures Of Pink" will Crack You Up

Watch KiDi's Exclusive Documentary "Road To The Golden Boy" on BN TV

The Odditty Vlogs: Pole Dancing, Late-Night Cooking + Getting her Learner's Permit

Let Sisi Jemimah show you How to Make Perfect Iced Coffee in 2 Minutes

See How Sharon Ademefun Prepares for International Trips | "Life of Rona"

Catch Sola Sobowale & Laycon in this Hilarious Comedy Skit with Mr Macaroni, Kemz Mama

Moet & Nicole delve into "Transactional Sex" in Episode 4 of "Spill The Tea With The Abebes"

Part 1 of Basketmouth's "Blackbox Interview" takes us through His Early Beginnings, Success in Comedy & Recent Pivot to Music

#BNxBBNaija6: Princess takes on BellaNaija's 10 Questions

From the regular bread, eggs and tea to pancakes, pizza, smoothies, egg roll and more, Kikifoodies shares twelve quick and easy breakfast recipes in this new handy vlog.

INGREDIENTS

Oatmeal pancakes:

1 medium ripe banana
1 egg
1/2 cup oatmeal
2 teaspoon peanut butter
1/4 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup water
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Egg tortilla pizza:

2 eggs
Pinch of salt
1 tortilla wrap
1/4 cup mozzarella cheese( or cheddar)
Handful cooked slices of sausages
Cooked bacon bits
Green and red bell peppers

Strawberry crepes:

5 medium strawberries(200g)
1 cup flour (150g)
1/4 cup + 2 tbs Sugar (75g)
1/8 teaspoon salt(pinch)
2 eggs
1 cup milk
3 tablespoons melted butter
Oil for frying

Instant egg roll:

21/4cups all-purpose flour 315g
1/2 teaspoon salt (3g)
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
3 tablespoons sugar (40g)
4 tablespoons butter 55g
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon yeast
1 egg
1/2 cup water

Dalgona coffee:

2 tablespoons instant coffee
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons hot water
Ice
Milk(any kind)

Blueberry smoothie:

1/2 cup blueberries
1/4 cup strawberries
1 banana
1/4 cup yoghurt
1/2 cup milk of choice

Watch the video below:

