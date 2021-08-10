Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Proud Mama! TBoss' daughter Starr is Two Today

Living Scoop

Beyoncé Reflects on Every Decade of Her Life as she Covers Harper's Bazaar 'The Icon Issue'

Scoop

Guess Who has a New Ride... Frodd!

Music Scoop

Laycon dishes on music, "Shall We Begin" documentary & personal growth on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

Scoop

Condolences Pour in as Waje Losses Dad💔

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6 Weekly Recap: All the Twists & Turns from Week Two in Biggie's House

Music Scoop

Are You Ready For Omawumi's “Love, Deep, High Life” Album? You Can Pre-Order Now

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 3: Pere is the New Head Of House | See Housemates Up for Possible Eviction This Week

Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Queen - Philanthropy & Pageantry

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Tacha & Esther are Representing Nigeria on MTV's "The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies"

Scoop

Proud Mama! TBoss’ daughter Starr is Two Today

Published

3 hours ago

 on

TBoss‘ daughter Star turned 2 today and the proud mum took to Instagram to share some photos and a sweet message.

Sharing a series of photos on her Instagram page, she wrote;

It is my Baby’s 2nd Birthday.
My Beautiful Starr ⭐️
My 1st fruit.
Being your mother has been the Most fulfilling experience Everrrr💖
It hasn’t been all rosy cos you have such a strong personality But it’s been so much fun so far. I’m beyond Blessed to have you in my life, you bring me so much joy that I doubt I could ever properly express in words. You make me wanna be The Best that I can be for you. Thank you for choosing me & loving me the way that you do. You’re beyond perfect 😍 😘😘😘…
I love you always and forever and a day more. And I would choose you over and over again in all my other lifetimes..
#RaisingAQueen.
Photos by my now grown cricket @anastacia_idowu 🥰if I tell you how difficult it was to get these photos you would pity me😢I almost cried. My child decided that she didn’t want no photo shoot for her birthday and so made sure to annoy Everyone until we just packed up and went to eat junk food at the mall😒🙄… End Of….

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TBoss Idowu📺 (@officialtboss_)

In another post, she wrote;

Never had any doubt
Not even a single iota.
Always knew, from the moment I saw that 2nd pink line that I Loved you. And I protected you with all that I had and all that I would ever be. I’ve got you for Life my Beautiful Blessed Baby Girl🥰
To say you’re perfect is an understatement. I still haven’t been able to get a single photo that truly captures your purity & beauty. Your heart shines through & every single person who meets you is Blessed. My heart is full of gratitude & prayers for you- Prayers that keep getting answered before I have completed them. I love you. And I can tell you every second of everyday and it’s still not gonna be enough. Thank you for making me such a proud mama- I brag differently cos of you😘

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TBoss Idowu📺 (@officialtboss_)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?

Smart Emmanuel: In the Pursuit of Success, is Hard Work Enough?
css.php