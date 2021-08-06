The Ledger Search Continues in the Season Finale of Accelerate TV ‘s “The Olive”

Connect with us

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Episode 13 (Behind A Painting), the season finale of Accelerate TV’s web series “The Olive” is here. The search for the ledger continues but will Ibrahim find it before Madam Elaine?

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the season finale below:

