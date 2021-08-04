It’s a Baby Girl! Tomike Adeoye’s Gender Reveal Vlog is All the Cuteness You Need Today

Connect with us

Tomike Adeoye gave the scoop on all the fun that went down at her baby shower, but she left out one part… her baby’s gender reveal.

The TV presenter and actress has now shared the vlog on YouTube and it’s all the many aww-worthy moments that have us swooning. The guests were asked to dress according to the gender they believed Tomike’s baby would be.

#TeamGirl wore pink and #TeamBoy wore blue. From Tomike and her hubby Tosin Adeoye‘s outfit, they are definitely TeamGirl. The content creator says, “I sincerely enjoyed every second of my baby shower! Many thanks to the best friends, family and vendors!!”

Enjoy:

