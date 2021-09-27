Catch the Casting Episode of Arese Ugwu’s “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries”

Episode four of Arese Ugwu‘s “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries” web series is all about the process of casting for Netflix series.

The six-episode limited series involves intimate conversations with Arese Ugwu, the author and executive producer of “The Smart Money Woman” television series. She showcases personal stories and shares behind the scenes anecdotes of the making of the TV show from script to screen.

Arese will uncover the moments that could make or break the series; crucial tips and lessons learned on the road to “The Smart Money Woman”.

Watch the new episode below: