Watch Episode 5 of Laju Iren of “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2

Published

3 mins ago

 on

A new episode of “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” tagged ‘Smothers and Old Ghost’ has premiered on Laju Iren‘s YouTube channel.

The mini-series stars BellaRose Okojie, Olu Salako ‘Boda Wasiu’, Bayo Oloko, Inem King, Olumide Owuru, and a host of many others. Directed by the award-winning Michael AMA Psalmist Akinrogunde, written and produced by Laju Iren, you’re bound to fall in love with this new season.

Watch the new episode below:

Damilola Olatunji is a creative trailblazer and a savvy digital editorial leader who creates compelling content for over 1 million unique monthly readers. As a Senior Content Associate, she supervises BellaNaija's editorial strategy to ensure the needs of each audience are met. You can contact her directly via Instagram (@datshortgirlcalleddami) or on Twitter (@olatunji_dami).

