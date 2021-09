It’s all boiling up now!

Has Cassie committed murder? Will Amira ever have marital bliss with big Daddy? You don’t want to miss this new episode of RED TV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts“.

The series follows the life of three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women; Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ Nwadiora, Salma Mumin and Dillish Mathews, who want to live their best luxurious lives.

Watch the video below: