Has Cassie Found Love or Lust? Find Out in Episode 3 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Lulu is not having the best of times with Nana and a lot is going on in episode 3 of  RED TV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts

Amira is facing some personal struggles as she makes a desperate attempt to connect with her biological father. Has Cassie found love or is she lost?

The series follows the life of three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women; Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ NwadioraSalma Mumin and Dillish Mathews, who want to live their best luxurious lives.

Watch the video below:

