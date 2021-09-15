BN TV
Has Cassie Found Love or Lust? Find Out in Episode 3 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”
Lulu is not having the best of times with Nana and a lot is going on in episode 3 of RED TV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”
Amira is facing some personal struggles as she makes a desperate attempt to connect with her biological father. Has Cassie found love or is she lost?
The series follows the life of three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women; Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ Nwadiora, Salma Mumin and Dillish Mathews, who want to live their best luxurious lives.
