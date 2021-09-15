Pretty Mike joins Moet & Nicole to discuss “What Women Really Want” on “Spill The Tea With The Abebes”

Connect with us

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

In episode 8 of “Spill The Tea With The Abebes“, Nicole Abebe and Moet Abebe chop it up with the ultimate “playa-playa” Pretty Mike in the house.

The hosts say:

…And he even calls himself “Pretty Mike Abebe”. This week is all about “What Women Really Want”…do you know? Do we (women) even know?? 😅😅

Watch Nicole & I chop it up with @prettymikelagos on this very interesting episode/topic. We spill a lot on the very controversial being “WOMEN”

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team. Lee is also a skilled digital marketer for major brands in various business sectors. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, becoming more self-aware, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

