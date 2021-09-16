Connect with us

BN TV

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Narrates the Incident with TAMPAN & the Baba Ijesha Case "#WithChude"

BN TV

Pretty Mike joins Moet & Nicole to discuss “What Women Really Want” on "Spill The Tea With The Abebes"

BN TV Movies & TV

Has Cassie Found Love or Lust? Find Out in Episode 3 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Jaypaul tells us about Saskay + Shows Off his Acting Skills

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Ten Questions With... Jackie B on Her Stay in Biggie's House & Michael

BN TV

Yemi Alade drops Dance Video for "Enjoyment"

BN TV

Arese Ugwu talks 'The Crew' in Episode 3 of “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries”

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Catfish Pepper Soup, Rice & Corn Recipe is Perfect for Cold Days

BN TV

Sola Sobowale, iLLBliss, Toni Tones Spill Tea from Behind The Scenes of "King Of Boys: The Return of The King"

BN TV

Jaypaul Summarized his 50-Day Experience in Biggie's Hoouse + Relationship with Saskay to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BN TV

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Narrates the Incident with TAMPAN & the Baba Ijesha Case “#WithChude”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday sits with Chude Jideonwo to discuss the Baba Ijesha case, the TAMPAN incident and why it really affected her.

Narrating why she was affected by the assault case between Baba Ijesha and comedian Princess, she said:

At first, when I heard the case about Baba Ijesha, nobody knew who was involved, nobody knew it was Princess. So, I just kept my cool and said what kind of heartless behaviour is this? I talked about it within myself and my people because I didn’t want to come on Instagram again and they’ll be like she’s clout chasing… so I left it.

A lot of people had been tagging the president (of TAMPAN) Mr Latin, are you not going to say anything about this? Me too I’m like but we have an association, why are they not saying anything about what’s going on?

That was only what I said. And I said it with my full chest. What kind of a useless industry is this? Where something like this would be happening and you people will not talk?

On why she believes the association was initially quiet during the case, Nkechi says it’s because “if one of them comes outside to talk, all their victims will come out and call them out. That’s why everybody is quiet because, in one way or the other, they are all guilty of these things.”

Watch the full conversation below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me

Biodun Da’Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Buy Affordable Properties Using the Pre-Launch Strategy
css.php