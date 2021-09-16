Nkechi Blessing Sunday Narrates the Incident with TAMPAN & the Baba Ijesha Case “#WithChude”

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday sits with Chude Jideonwo to discuss the Baba Ijesha case, the TAMPAN incident and why it really affected her.

Narrating why she was affected by the assault case between Baba Ijesha and comedian Princess, she said:

At first, when I heard the case about Baba Ijesha, nobody knew who was involved, nobody knew it was Princess. So, I just kept my cool and said what kind of heartless behaviour is this? I talked about it within myself and my people because I didn’t want to come on Instagram again and they’ll be like she’s clout chasing… so I left it. A lot of people had been tagging the president (of TAMPAN) Mr Latin, are you not going to say anything about this? Me too I’m like but we have an association, why are they not saying anything about what’s going on? That was only what I said. And I said it with my full chest. What kind of a useless industry is this? Where something like this would be happening and you people will not talk?

On why she believes the association was initially quiet during the case, Nkechi says it’s because “if one of them comes outside to talk, all their victims will come out and call them out. That’s why everybody is quiet because, in one way or the other, they are all guilty of these things.”

Watch the full conversation below: