Watch the Official Trailer for “Badboys and Bridesmaids”

The official trailer for the Yomi Black-produced romantic comedy “Badboys and Bridesmaids,” directed by Seyi Babatope, has premiered.

“Badboys and Bridesmaids” is a romantic comedy about a destination wedding of two high school lovers who have nurtured a near-perfect relationship and it’s just 3 days to their perfect wedding. Since it’s high school love; good old comrades are united and everyone has a history. Jaiye’s groomsmen are in the mood for the weekend of their lives and looking to ignite the fire but the bridesmaids are not called “ice-queens” for nothing.

The film features Big Brother Naija stars Elozonam Ogbolu and Nengi Hampson, as well as Demola Adedoyin, Jidekene Achufusi, Idia Aisien, Jimi Akinsola, and Mercy Isoyip.

The feature film is set to hits cinemas on October 8, 2021.

Watch the trailer below: