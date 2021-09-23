Here’s How You Can Help Bethesda Child Support Agency Bring Underserved Children’s Dreams to Life!

When Glory got home from school that day in July, her blind mother greeted her with a plate of leftover food and a worried expression. They had been asked to vacate the batcher house where they had known as ‘home’ over the years. The owner had given them 48 hours to leave the property.

It was a cold Thursday afternoon in July, and Glory was supposed to commence her Junior Secondary School examinations in a few hours. She is one of the brightest students at the Bethesda Junior Secondary School, Ikota, Lagos, and the past month had been filled with uncertainty, anxiety and sorrow for a girl that young. She had also experienced bouts of emotional detachment as her family members were scattered all over the community, pitching their tent with different families who were kind enough to take them in.

Glory concluded her examinations on July 16 and although she came into the school for other extra-curricular activities during summer classes, BCSA realized that she was always hesitant to go home at the end of the day.

Who would have thought a girl so bright, sharp and ready to beat life’s challenges could be hit this hard with the sad reality of life? To support her family, BCSA secured accommodation for them just so Glory can remain in school.

Glory’s situation is one of the challenges BCSA is sometimes faced within their work with children living in poor communities. As always, the weeks leading up to a new school session will have children living in poor communities scattered all over – engaging in menial activities to support their families; relocating to other slum neighbourhoods, or even falling prey to the dangers on the street. Although it is a known fact that 1 in 10 school children drop out of school on the average in Nigeria every year, the statistics are usually higher after the long summer break.

It is their earnest expectation to rewrite this narrative by ensuring that disadvantaged children return to school this September. BCSA’s core mission is to help children from impoverished backgrounds secure a better future through education. Their tuition-free schools are situated within poor communities and urban slums, to enable children living in these communities to have easy access to school.

With BCSA’s campaign titled September is Here, they’re inviting you to please consider donating to help children like Glory remain in school this new session. With your donation of N1,000 and above, you can help secure a child’s future.

Please join them as they expand the opportunities of these disadvantaged children. Remember, September is Here!!!

Kindly donate to:

Bethesda Child Support Agency (Access Bank)

07039074992

For more information, please call Ijeoma: +234 913 483 0578

Follow their social media page: Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, you can also visit their website.