“Life is not a Bed of Roses but Nothing is Impossible” – Nkoyo Rapu speaks about her Bethesda Journey as She Celebrates her Birthday

​Nineteen years ago at a major crossroad in my life, and indeed a time of personal distress, I thought of a way out of my self-introspection by embracing a cause that would extend beyond my circumstances and bring joy to others. I attended Catholic Missionary schools that had impacted my life and ​I​ also saw​ my mother transform the lives of children through her school​; ​Springfield Nursery and Primary School in Port Harcourt, now 42 years old.

The school started on the patio of our home with less than 10 children. I got excited as I also remembered a scripture advising us not to despise the days of small beginnings (Zechariah 4:10​). This was the impelling force I needed to begin to mobilize people and resources.

My efforts yielded reasonable success and gave birth to the Bethesda Project in September 2001. I asked ​the blessings of ​God​ on ​the project​ and presented it to ​Him as a thanksgiving ​offering ​in appreciation of​ His goodness in my life. With this decision and determination, my perspective changed in spite of my circumstances.



Today, ​as I reflect on the Bethesda journey, I am full of gratitude to the Lord Jesus for the individuals, partners, sponsors, organizations, staff, and resourceful board members whom He has used to enable us to touch the lives of more than 5,000 very vulnerable children. ​



Perhaps in this season, you​​ are feel​ing ​like I did 19 years ago​, and may want to extend yourself in service to humanity; I encourage you today to take a bold step towards resolving a distressing challenge in our society. ​ Just start. I assure you that as you do, you will find enduring joy and fulfillment in life.

The Bethesda Project gives me joy every waking moment. It is my honor and privilege to be of service to these underprivileged and extremely poor families. I long to do more for them daily. I ask you to join me by supporting this cause ​by making a donation to enable us to do more. You can also mobilize others to join this Chain of Hope by spreading the message of what we do.

Nkoyo Rapu

Founder/ Project Coordinator, Bethesda Child Support Agency.

Bethesda is a social development organization whose vision is to create an enabling environment for disadvantaged children that empowers them to thrive, grow, and develop to their full potential. Founded in 2001, Bethesda in its 19 years has provided free quality education through the assistance of partners and sponsors to over 5,000 orphans and vulnerable children in Nigeria, of which 11 are University graduates.

The organization currently has 800 school-aged children spread across its three tuition-free schools in Ikota (Lagos), Ijaiye-Ojokoro (Lagos), and Matogun (Ogun) communities of Lagos and Ogun State. Bethesda also engages in other social development programs like community service (Health 24) and teen mentoring (Project BE!).

In line with the organization’s objective to create an enabling environment for the healthy development of underprivileged children, they plan to rebuild their school in Ijaiye-Ojokoro, Lagos. This project will improve school attendance/retention; and increase access to Kindergarten, Primary, and Junior secondary education in the Ijaiye-Ojokoro Community, especially given that the current school structure can only accommodate about 150 – 180 students, and is in a poor state. When completed, the new facility will accommodate between 300 and 450 students and will impact an average of 1,000 families within the community on an annual basis.

You can support the Bethesda School building project at Ijaiye-Ojokoro by making a donation to FCMB – Bethesda Child Support Foundation – 0801281074.

