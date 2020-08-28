Connect with us

Inspired

"Life is not a Bed of Roses but Nothing is Impossible" - Nkoyo Rapu speaks about her Bethesda Journey as She Celebrates her Birthday

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

Power Oil Health Camp Project provides Free Basic Medical Health Check to over 11,000 Mothers Across 9 Cities

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

BN TV Inspired

Ann Sarafina's documentary on Neurofibromatosis "Born Different" tells a Story of Resilience

Inspired

Following the COVID-19 Economic Downturn, Facebook rolls out 500 Million Naira Grant for SMBs

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

“Life is not a Bed of Roses but Nothing is Impossible” – Nkoyo Rapu speaks about her Bethesda Journey as She Celebrates her Birthday

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

​Nineteen years ago at a major crossroad in my life, and indeed a time of personal distress, I thought of a way out of my self-introspection by embracing a cause that would extend beyond my circumstances and bring joy to others. I attended Catholic Missionary schools that had impacted my life and ​I​ also saw​ my mother transform the lives of children through her school​; ​Springfield Nursery and Primary School in Port Harcourt, now 42 years old. 

The school started on the patio of our home with less than 10 children. I got excited as I also remembered a scripture advising us not to despise the days of small beginnings (Zechariah 4:10​). This was the impelling force I needed to begin to mobilize people and resources. 

My efforts yielded reasonable success and gave birth to the Bethesda Project in September 2001. I asked ​the blessings of ​God​ on ​the project​ and presented it to ​Him as a thanksgiving ​offering ​in appreciation of​ His goodness in my life. With this decision and determination, my perspective changed in spite of my circumstances.

Today, ​as I reflect on the Bethesda journey, I am full of gratitude to the Lord Jesus for the individuals, partners, sponsors, organizations, staff, and resourceful board members whom He has used to enable us to touch the lives of more than 5,000 very vulnerable children. ​
Perhaps in this season, you​​ are feel​ing ​like I did 19 years ago​, and may want to extend yourself in service to humanity; I encourage you today to take a bold step towards resolving a distressing challenge in our society. ​ Just start. I assure you that as you do, you will find enduring joy and fulfillment in life. 

The Bethesda Project gives me joy every waking moment. It is my honor and privilege to be of service to these underprivileged and extremely poor families. I long to do more for them daily. I ask you to join me by supporting this cause ​by making a donation to enable us to do more. You can also mobilize others to join this Chain of Hope by spreading the message of what we do.

Nkoyo Rapu 

Founder/ Project Coordinator, Bethesda Child Support Agency.

Bethesda is a social development organization whose vision is to create an enabling environment for disadvantaged children that empowers them to thrive, grow, and develop to their full potential. Founded in 2001, Bethesda in its 19 years has provided free quality education through the assistance of partners and sponsors to over 5,000 orphans and vulnerable children in Nigeria, of which 11 are University graduates.

The organization currently has 800 school-aged children spread across its three tuition-free schools in Ikota (Lagos), Ijaiye-Ojokoro (Lagos), and Matogun (Ogun) communities of Lagos and Ogun State. Bethesda also engages in other social development programs like community service (Health 24) and teen mentoring (Project BE!).

 In line with the organization’s objective to create an enabling environment for the healthy development of underprivileged children, they plan to rebuild their school in Ijaiye-Ojokoro, Lagos. This project will improve school attendance/retention; and increase access to Kindergarten, Primary, and Junior secondary education in the Ijaiye-Ojokoro Community, especially given that the current school structure can only accommodate about 150 – 180 students, and is in a poor state. When completed, the new facility will accommodate between 300 and 450 students and will impact an average of 1,000 families within the community on an annual basis.

You can support the Bethesda School building project at Ijaiye-Ojokoro by making a donation to FCMB – Bethesda Child Support Foundation – 0801281074.

For more information, please visit www.bethesdaagency.org. You can also reach Bethesda Child Support Agency via Social Media:

Instagram – @NkoyoRapu and @Mybethesda

Facebook – Bethesda Child Support Agency

Twitter – @BethesdaCSA.

                                                                                                                                

 

 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Book Review: Once Upon Our Childhood by Lara Brown | Review by The BookLady NG

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

Advertisement
css.php