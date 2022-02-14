Show Love to a Child this Season through the #Valentine1kChallenge



On the 2nd of February, 2022, Bethesda Child Support Agency received a disturbing report from our School Principal at the Bethesda School, Ijaiye-Ojokoro, Lagos. Three boys (two siblings and one other student) who currently attend our school at Ijaiye-Ojokoro, Lagos came into school looking frazzled, drenched in sweat, with thick brown dust all over their bodies and school uniforms. They had trekked about 7 kilometres to get to school.

On further investigation, the Bethesda team discovered that they live in a remote area around the border between Lagos and Ogun State. This came as a shock to us as our schools are meant for children who live within the community – a walking distance to school. Joseph, Emmanuel, and Timothy’s families used to live in Ijaiye-Ojokoro but were forced to move out of the community due to accommodation issues. All three of them now live with extended family members who are also struggling to make ends meet. Their families cannot afford to enrol them in schools close to where they live; they cannot afford to pay their transport fare to school and can barely afford to give them one meal a day!

In spite of their dire circumstances, these children are passionate about completing their secondary school education and have resolved to continue to trek the long distance to school. On our part, we have made transport fare arrangements for them, and now give them lunch every school day. On average, lunch per child costs N200 a day!

GOT 1K?

Even with the prevailing inflation rate, N1,000 can still do a lot for our children:

School lunch for one child for 5 Days!

12 exercise books for a child!

Math set and writing materials for one child!

A laboratory coat or two aprons for science practical.

The list is endless!

Bethesda Child Support Agency understand that child poverty leads to adult poverty which in turn leads to child poverty! This cycle will continue if nothing is done. Without action to de-escalate the sufferings of these children, their situation will keep worsening. This is why they have chosen to do their part by providing free, quality education for disadvantaged children. They believe that this will give them a fighting chance at life, and help break the cycle of generational poverty existing in their families.

WILL YOU BE THEIR VAL?

As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day on February 14th, we are using this opportunity to ask you to support our #Valentine1kChallenge. This giving challenge is all about showing love by donating a minimum of N1,000 to support a disadvantaged child in school!

A child is waiting for you today! Show love to a child!

Simply make a donation to Bethesda Child Support Foundation – 0739074992 (Access Bank)

Narration: #1kChallenge

For more information, please call Ijeoma: +234 913 483 0578

