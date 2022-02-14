Connect with us

Inspired

Afrilearn provides World-Class Primary and Secondary Education for Free | Get the Mobile App

Inspired

Show Love to a Child this Season through the #Valentine1kChallenge

Career Inspired News

With its first Co-working Space, Dreams From The Slum is Making Work Easier for Ajegunle Residents

BN TV Inspired

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun talks about living purposefully & facing death in new episode of "Colours of Life"

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 400

Inspired

Get to Know Rwanda's Mukansanga Salima Rhadia, the First Female Referee to Officiate an AFCON Match

Career Inspired

AltSchool Raises $1m Pre-Seed Funding to Grow Tech Talent in Africa

Features Inspired

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Danger of Constantly Complaining

Inspired Scoop

"I know God Was and Is Still With Me" — Mabel Makun Shares Journey to the Birth of Her & AY's Second Child

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 399

Inspired

Afrilearn provides World-Class Primary and Secondary Education for Free | Get the Mobile App

Published

1 min ago

 on

Young Nigerians can now access free quality education and pass WASSCE, UTME, NECO and more in one sitting, all for free, as the Afrilearn Mobile App and Web platforms become freely accessible to Primary and Secondary School learners across Nigeria and beyond.

Founded in 2019, Afrilearn empowers children ages 6 to 18 with free, fun, and world-class education for best grades in school and competitive examinations like the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), National Examination Council (NECO) and others. The EdTech startup also monitors every learner’s progress with detailed analytics to help every student identify their strengths and areas for improvement.

“Some children learn best by watching videos, some by reading class notes, some by solving practice problems, and some by social collaboration. By design, Afrilearn is purposefully built to give every child the freedom to learn using the unique methods that work best for them,” said Isaac Oladipupo, Co-founder/CEO at Afrilearn.

He further stated that

“Our innovative e-Learning platform offers richly animated and curriculum-based video lessons, class notes, practice exercises, live classes, a personalised learning dashboard, and many more learning resources.” 

Owing to its seamless fun learning experience, the award-winning education streaming startup has organically reached over 486,032 learners, with more than fifty thousand gamified quizzes, five thousand curriculum-specific class notes, and over three thousand video lessons.

According to Gabriel Olatunji-Legend, Co-founder/Head of Content at Afrilearn,

“Beyond helping students fill learning gaps with trusted content by expert tutors, with its several cutting-edge features, Afrilearn also empowers teachers, schools and parents to effectively accelerate learning outcomes. Our goal is to empower students to study at their own pace in and outside the classroom, via any device.”

Recounting her experience, a Secondary School student in Lagos, Isabella Onuwa attested,

“For the first time ever, I got straight A’s in my exams. All thanks to the free, exciting practice exercises on the Afrilearn app. This is definitely the fastest way to pass WAEC, NECO, JAMB, and I’m still surprised that it’s absolutely free.”  

The Afrilearn CEO, Isaac Oladipupo pointed out,

“It’s very unfair to expect a changed Nigeria without first educating Nigerians. It is practically impossible to have Nigeria develop faster than its educational system. Sadly, our brick-and-mortar system of education is neither affordable nor sustainable. Having witnessed this firsthand in our formative years, Gabriel and I left our lucrative jobs in 2018 to solve this problem, leveraging technology.” 

Widely described as the Netflix of education for young Africans, 94% of students who use Afrilearn report achieving higher school grades, increased confidence and exam success.

To start learning for free, simply download the Afrilearn App on Play store, App Store or visit myafrilearn.com

Watch the Afrilearn story

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Purple is Celebrating 7 Years of Great Friendship

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Ifeoluwa Loves the Way Khaleesi Walks “Like the entire world can wait for you”

“We are no ordinary couple” – Gloria’s Love Letter to George Will Make Your Heart Melt

A.B.P: Ye Single Pringles! Here are 3 Things You Can Do This Valentine’s Day

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Sekani’s Boo Brings Her Unfathomable Joy
css.php