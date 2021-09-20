Doctors In Love! See Chine & Nnaemeka’s White & Traditional Wedding

We truly never get tired of sharing love stories and weddings.

That’s why today we have #Thedrseze21 love story and wedding for you. As their hashtag says they are both doctors and are super glad to be doing this forever journey together. Chine and her forever love, Nnaemeka met in the summer of 2017 while she was on an internship program in DC. In her words, she was excited to explore DC as a single lady but love had other plans for her. In her first week, she met Nnaemeka and knew there was something special about him.

Four years down the line, here we are celebrating their love and seeing all the lovely photos from their white wedding and traditional wedding. This day was all that they dreamt that it will be, from their outdoor ceremony to the fun-filled reception. You should look out for the groom’s emotional reaction as his bride walked down the aisle, the beautiful moment singer, Mercy Chinwo made an appearance at the reception and serenaded the love birds. So many beautiful moments to love and see. As for their traditional wedding, it was a pure display of culture, love, and joy. From their regal outfits to the giant smiles I’m their faces and the love glowing in their eyes… We can’t stop rooting for these love birds.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

How We Met

By the bride, Chine

It was the summer of 2017 when I moved to the DC Area from Boston for a summer internship during my Master’s degree. I was excited to explore DC and have a fun summer as a single babe. Little did I know the plans the Lord had for me. I met Nnaemeka my first week in DC and we went on our first date a week later. That is how I found myself in a relationship only a few weeks later. During our first conversation, I found myself inspired by his drive and commitment to family. He had just finished his first year of medical school but was spending the summer driving Uber. He was driving almost 100 hours a week to be able to support his brother’s education. I remember texting my friend that night that I had met someone I was really excited about but that I did not want to jinx it. Unknown to me, he texted his brother and best friend that night that he thinks he just met his wife.

I knew things were serious when I found myself telling my mum about him only a few weeks after we met. I had never told her about anyone and honestly, she was shocked. As the summer drew to a close, we decided to try a long-distance relationship. I didn’t know yet that I was leaving that internship with a publication AND a husband. It was not easy juggling his medical school and army commitments and my graduate school commitment, but when you’re with the right person, everything falls into place. In the midst of his own life, he would do things like read my textbook to make practice questions for me to study. Even though we were physically distant, I felt his love for me every day. He challenges me every day to be the best version of myself.

When I went to renew my student visa in the summer of 2019, he told me it would be my last visa renewal. I just said amen but prayed that it would actually work out that way. It did. We started talking more seriously about getting engaged in 2019 and I started a google document of ideas. For example, I specifically wanted to walk down the aisle to Excess love by Mercy Chinwo. I also included different ring ideas, to avoid ‘had I known’. In December 2019, his brother was graduating from college in Arkansas and he asked me to come with him. I agreed and we had a great time celebrating. Later that evening, he asked me to go take a walk with him at his alma mater which had the most beautiful Christmas lights display. I remember thinking this would be a romantic proposal spot but shook the thought out of my head.

He had already told me to be expecting a 2020 proposal so I did not want to be disappointed. After we walked around the display, we sat down on a bench that had a story written on it – if you swung on it three times you would get a ring by spring. Of course, I swung on it and we continued to walk. All of a sudden I heard Excess Love playing in the middle of Arkansas. I was turning around to express my surprise only to find the love of my life on his knees. Exactly four years from our first date, we got to say I do in front of our loved ones.

Let’s head over to the reception.

Let’s welcome the parents of the couple.

Time for that outfit switch.

Traditional Wedding

Let’s see their second look for the day.

Now it is time for the palm-wine carrying ceremony.

Credits

Bride: @chine_c

Groom: @nnaemeka_eze

Planner: @crystalsbycheeevents

Photography: @lucasugoweddings

Videography: @grandepicfilms

Makeup: @sweettamara_

Gele: @ttgele_

Hair: @hairbygucchie

George: @george_by_ruverodesigns

Bride’s first outfit: @toginafashion

Bride’s second outfit: @bibilawrence

Groom’s first Outfit: @gchumasky

Groom’s outfit: @rhobesofficial

Beads: @tophertonyjewelry

Robe: @stylez_by_deeclothing

Accessories: @beadzbyz

Decor: @magictouchevents_frank

DJ: @deejayslimv

Hypeman: @slymshady__

MC: @mc_nomicable

Rentals: @ornament_events

Food: @tastymony_catering_enugu

Small chops: @koksy_foods

Suya: @dennisfoodng

Cake: @kitchenpastries

Trad Makeup: @asaaofficial

Hair: @sunnybeautysolution

Bridesmaids Makeup: @bellabylyn

Robe: @emaginebybukola

Suit: @rhobesofficial

Reception dress: @emaginebybukola

Venue: @amadeoenugu

Decor: @doxafredrick_event

Special effects: @grandeffectsandmultimedia360

Cake: @kitchenpastries

Dessert: @sweettooth_enugu

Caterers :@food.com_catering | @twincuisine1_catering_enugu