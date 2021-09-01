BN Bridal: The “Quintessential Bride” Collection by Duaba Serwa Makes a Case For Versatility & Style

Connect with us
Published

4 mins ago

 on

In recent times, the world has witnessed a big shift, no thanks to the pandemic. The world of weddings and bridal fashion was also not left out of this shift. But as they say, change isn’t always a bad thing and evolution is always a welcome idea.

With a full understanding of this evolution, Ghanaian design brand, Duaba Serwa has come through with this classic bridal collection, “The quintessential bride”.  This maiden collection does perfect justice to the term, “simplicity is the ultimate sophistication” and speaks volumes for minimalist brides who love to slay. The dresses in this collection were designed to embrace versatility and comfort and can still be rocked for other events even after your big day! If you haven’t gotten a dress for your wedding, you sure want to look through this collection.

Here’s how the Design Brand describes the collection:

This maiden bridal collection is a subtle accessible option for the minimalist with an intimate audience in a post-pandemic world. In designing, we referenced ideas or a contemporary ceremony and created timeless and versatile pieces that our women can repurpose for the many facets and phases in life after the wedding. The garments are made with comfort in mind and are dynamic enough to navigate through most of the events held. From the pre-wedding shoots to the main event, outdoor garden settings, Sunday church services and dinners. Unveiling a 14 piece wonder made with textured by hand, luxury charmeuses, chantilly laces, hand-pleated fabrics, pearls and crystals.

Here comes the Duaba Serwa bride!

 

Credits

Design Brand: @duabaserwa
Models: @nikkisamonas @cillaajoy
Photography: @frozzensecondstudios
Makeup: @loox_artistry
Jewellery: @cheerybaby_
