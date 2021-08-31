Connect with us
A Tale of Two Doctors! Nonye & Emeka's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

When on the line of duty, every other thing is secondary. However, this line could also present opportunities for other beautiful things… like love! 🤭 Nonye and Emeka found this on the line of duty to save lives.

Nonye had been intrigued by this handsome young doctor she saw on one of her clinical postings as a medical student. But this isn’t exactly where the journey began. So, let’s use the fast forward button to when fate brought Nonye to the same hospital to work, years later. Here’s the sweet part – Emeka had also taken note of her beautiful self at that clinical posting years ago. So on seeing her again, he knew he couldn’t let the chance slide. Now, here we are gushing over their beautiful pre-wedding photos and beautiful love story. The love birds are emitting such sweet chemistry in these photos that we just can’t miss how smitten they are by each other!

Check out their pre-wedding shoot below. Also, enjoy their love story just how Nonye shares it.

How We Met
By the bride, Nonye

I and Nnaemeka met at the Lagos university teaching hospital (LUTH) in the radiology department. He was rounding up with his residency when we met. Way before then when I was still a student and used to come for clinical posting in the radiology department, I met him for the first time in the ultrasound room and I was like damnnnnn! Who is the hot doctor?   Little did I know we would meet up 4 years later in the same department when I started working there in January 2020.

 

So when he saw me again last year, he said he didn’t want to miss out on getting to know this beautiful lady. We exchanged numbers in March and our beautiful love story kicked off immediately.

 

Credits

Bride: @mz_nonnies
Makeup: @lewa_signature
Designer: @Official7thavenue
Stylist: @Official7thavenue
Hair stylist: @missyshair_
Hair: @topladyhair| @thebellestore
Accessories: @1kearringstore
Photography: @klalaphotography
Planner: @pampeevents
Videography: @klalafilms

