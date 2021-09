Ebuka Obi–Uchendu has a good and insightful catch up with the recently evicted Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Housemate Jackie B about her stay in the House including all the little gbas gbos and love that found her in the House.

She tells Ebuka about the issue with Maria and takes us through her possible love interests from Boma and Michael to Whitemoney.

Watch the interview below: