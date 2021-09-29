Connect with us

BN TV

L.A.X to Host Falz, Tolani Baj, Moet Abebe on RED TV's Upcoming Series "Fit With Zaza" | See Official Trailer

BN TV

Davido talks “A Better Time” & Bringing Nigerians Together Worldwide on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah

BN TV Comedy

Catch Up on Three Hilarious Episodes of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

BN TV

Queen Spills details on Her Time in Biggie's House, Fights with Maria & Relationship with Whitemoney

BN TV

Saga Tells Ebuka Obi-Uchendu the Reason for his Emotional Reaction to Biggie & Nini's Prank

BN TV

#BBNaija's Nini Chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about her Friendship with Saga & Arguments with Cross

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Trailer for “Badboys and Bridesmaids”

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Watch Episode 9 (King Solomon) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series “Papa Benji” Season 2

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How to Make Seafood Pasta with Fettuccine

BN TV

Mavin Records Premieres Short Film "Liza" starring Don Jazzy & Johnny Drille

BN TV

L.A.X to Host Falz, Tolani Baj, Moet Abebe on RED TV’s Upcoming Series “Fit With Zaza” | See Official Trailer

Published

11 mins ago

 on

In this golden age of fitness, RED TV is getting in on the act and bringing you some hot spanking celebrities working hard routines in the forthcoming web series “Fit Wit Zaza” hosted by Afrobeats singer L.A.X.

The fitness series will feature workout sessions with some of your favourite stars including Tolani Baj, Sarz, Moet Abebe, DJ Enimoney, Falz and Mawuli Gavor.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Uzezi Agboge: Lagos Cinderella

Lazy Nigerian Youths; Understanding This Coconut Head Generation | by Mfonobong Inyang

Dennis Isong: How to Tap Into the Short-Let Real Estate Market

RiRi Okoye: How to Avoid Burnout As a Business Owner

BN Book Review: Your Money and You by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php