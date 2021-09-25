Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) Applications Are Now Open | Apply Now

Applications for both prospective Fellows and host organizations to the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) are open.

The NJFP aims to champion homegrown Nigerian talent and opportunities by creating a channel between graduates and industry, to help address the employment gap by identifying the emerging skills that companies need most while guiding graduates to be more prepared for a constantly evolving work environment.

Led by the Federal Government of Nigeria, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union (EU), the NJFP will provide 20,000 young Nigerian graduates annually with yearlong job placement opportunities in both public and private sector across the country.

The long-term goal of the programme is to create opportunities where Fellows can play a meaningful part in growing the private and public sectors while contributing to the future of Nigeria.

Eligibility criteria

Interested private and public sector organizations;

Provision of up-to-date regulatory documentation including – CAC Certificate of Registration.

Provision of the official letter of interest detailing a clear understanding of the objectives of the NJFP and commitment to supporting the program by accepting fellow placements.

Provision of clear descriptions of available role requirements.

Agreement to provide mentorship support to fellows through dedicated sessions with existing experienced professionals within their organizations.

Agreement to abide by the guidelines of the program and to sign a code of conduct.

Have non-discrimination policies on gender, ethnicity, religion and disability status, as well as policies against sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse (PSHEA).

Have no criminal records or conviction or any affiliation with proscribed organizations ie, terrorists, drug traffickers, illicit trade, child labour.

To qualify as a Fellow, applicants must be a:

Must be a Nigerian citizen.

Be a fresh graduate (Bachelor’s Degree or HND Certificate) from any discipline and graduate no earlier than 2017.

Graduate with at least a Second Class Lower (2.2) for Bachelor’s Degree or Upper Credit (> 3.00) for HND Certificate holders.

Graduate with at least a Second Class Lower (2.2) for Bachelor’s Degree or Upper Credit (> 3.00) for HND Certificate holders. Be at most 30 years old.

Not currently engaged in any employment.

Have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) OR have a certificate of exemption from the NYSC.

Demonstrate interest/commitment in the chosen career field.

Demonstrate interest/commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Have excellent time management and a professional attitude.

Have good verbal and written communication skills.

The full list of eligibility requirements for both Fellows and host organizations can be found on the NJFP website.

Application and selection process

Applications will be open on the NJFP website application portal for six weeks, from 6 September 2021 to 20 October 2021. The application process from submission to selection, including matching to host organizations, is expected to last 12 weeks.

The selection process will be transparent and inclusive. Prospective Fellows are to apply electronically against the criteria through the application portal.

Once applications close, an independent talent management company will review submissions and produce a long list of applicants that will proceed to the next stage of the selection process. Longlisted candidates will then undergo a series of aptitude tests and assessments before the final selection is made.

Potential host organizations are invited to express interest by submitting their application through the online portal.

Host organizations that meet the eligibility requirements will be put into a database in readiness for matching with pre-qualified Fellows.

The talent needs of host organizations will be determined through the application and the placement cycle will be a collaborative process between the NJFP and successful organizations to ensure industry needs align with the needs of the Fellow.