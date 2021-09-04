The Official Trailer for Patricia Bright’s YouTube Original “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing” is Here

The world is full of amazing women who have done remarkable things in their lives and “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing”, a YouTube original with Patricia Bright spotlights some of them

The content creator and influencer wants to meet them and hear their best piece of advice; that is just one thing that has made them who they are today and that will hopefully help us become better versions of ourselves.

She’s joined by the likes of Eve, Michelle Visage, Stefflon Don, DJ Cuppy, Dame Joan Collins and many more modern-day icons.

Watch the trailer below: