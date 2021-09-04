Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

BN TV

The Official Trailer for Patricia Bright's YouTube Original "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing" is Here

BN TV

Catch "Rumour Has It" stars Jemima Osunde & Patrick Dante Oke on the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV

Make Beans & Plantain Pottage in 30 minutes with Lovemrskush's Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode Two of "During Ever After (Full Bloom)”

BN TV

Arese Ugwu Launches "African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries" | Watch Episode One (The Script)

BN TV Movies & TV

A New Kid on the Block? Wendy Dlamini gives the Scoop on "Blood And Water" Season 2

BN TV Career

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shares Some Secrets on the Power of Good Reputation on “Shop Talk”

BN TV

Ayo Lawal joins FK & Jola on the 'Wildest Dreams' Episode of "I Said What I Said"

BN TV

Catch the Updates on Ronke Raji's Recent Whereabouts

BN TV

Funke Akindele Bello had Mercy Johnson-Okojie Tearing Up in Episode 4 of "Mercy's Menu" Season 2

BN TV

The Official Trailer for Patricia Bright’s YouTube Original “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing” is Here

Published

59 mins ago

 on

The world is full of amazing women who have done remarkable things in their lives and “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing”, a YouTube original with Patricia Bright spotlights some of them

The content creator and influencer wants to meet them and hear their best piece of advice; that is just one thing that has made them who they are today and that will hopefully help us become better versions of ourselves.

She’s joined by the likes of Eve, Michelle Visage, Stefflon Don, DJ Cuppy, Dame Joan Collins and many more modern-day icons.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team. Lee is also a skilled digital marketer for major brands in various business sectors. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, becoming more self-aware, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: The Adverse Effects of Wearing High Heels

20 Years Together, 5 Children in Between, The Ayanos are Rocking this Ever After Ride

BN Book Review: Left Field by Olanrewaju Olumide | Review by The BookLady NG

Malik Doesn’t Mind Paying Black Tax But He’s Become the Family ATM

#BNCreativesCorner: Hammed Okunade is Expressing his Creative Personality Through “Hingees”
css.php