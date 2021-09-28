Connect with us

A Wedding + Instagram DM = Seyna & Tony's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

She Found Him via a Wedding Hashtag! Chidera & Chibueze's White + Traditional Wedding

The Churchills are the Cover Family for Media Room Hub's September 2021 Issue

Lydia & Lamine First Met at Abidjan Airport, Then Reconnected in Abuja! #MeetTheDaffes Pre-wedding Shoot

Here's Episode 4 of Laju Iren's "During Ever After (Full Bloom)" Season 2

It's #SSDownTheAisle After Folashade & Sinmi Met at a Friend's Birthday Dinner

Stan Nze & Blessing Jessica Obasi are Getting Married!

Keep with the As on Episode 3 of Laju Iren's "During Ever After (Full Bloom)"

20 Years Together, 5 Children in Between, The Ayanos are Rocking this Ever After Ride

Mercy Johnson & Prince Okojie are Celebrating 10 Years of Love

Seyna and Tony saw each other for the first time at a friend’s wedding. Now even though this was the best opportunity for something to kick-off, what others would call a meet-cute… The now love birds said not as much as one word to each other. But trust love to always do its thing!

This time, love took the connection to Instagram where a follow was backed up with a DM, and we’ve got a forever love story! Seyna and Tony are giving us all the feels with their sweet pre-wedding shoot and love story.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How We Met
By the bride, Seyna

The first time I saw Tony was at a friend’s wedding in 2019. He was the best man but we didn’t even speak to each other at all. Last year someone posted a video of him from that wedding and then I followed him. Immediately, he followed back and slid into my DM. I told him I wasn’t in the right frame of mind to have any conversation as I had just left a relationship and requested he gives me time to get myself and he said, no problem.

He came back a week later to check up on me and of course, I was feeling better. So we got talking and then exchanged numbers and he called immediately. Our first phone conversation lasted over an hour and it was all good vibes from there. One thing led to another and he asked me to be his girlfriend. I accepted and a few months later he asked me to marry him and I said YES!

 

Credits

Bride: @ilove_seeymonae
Groom: @bukaton_
Photography: @nicoleadehivaleo
Assisting Photography: @ella.ikem | @ginarex_ | @ebun.medessou

