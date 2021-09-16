Connect with us

“Toke Moments” is Back and Toke Makinwa wants you to Shoot Your Shot!

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Yay! After a brief hiatus, Toke Makinwa is back with a new episode of “Toke Moments” and she says:

Toke Moments is backkkkkkk… Though I’ve been away too long (working on so many exciting projects), decided to pop up on ya… Hope you all missed me? This week is really the loud musings of my mind.

Why do guys assume that beautiful girls must have plenty toasters (Admirers) It isn’t always the case and I let you in on it.

Watch the video below:

