This Episode of “Akah Bants” is all about #BBNaija’s Maria & Tinubu’s Presidential Aspirations

It’s been an eventful week and in this episode of “Akah Bants,” Akah Nnani explores the viral news of #BBNaijaShineYaEye star Maria alleged by Cubana Chief Priest to be dating his sister’s husband and supposedly threatening her life.

Akah also bants about former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s plan to run for the presidency in 2023, and the fact that Ghanaian dancehall singer Shatta Wale is in prison after pulling a stunt, claiming he was in the hospital.

