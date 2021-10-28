Connect with us

BN TV

This Episode of “Akah Bants” is all about #BBNaija's Maria & Tinubu's Presidential Aspirations

BN TV

Damilola Adegbite gets candid about Her Divorce "#WithChude"

BN TV

Johnny Drille delivers Soothing Live Version of "Ludo"

BN TV

There's an Alliance Brewing in Episode 9 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Dimeji Ajibola shares First Teaser Video for “Shanty Town” 

BN TV Music

Get to Know Tiwa Savage a bit more in Her “Catching Up” Series

BN TV

An ‘Authentic’ Banga Soup (Ofe Akwu) Recipe from Ify's Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The First-ever Big Brother Naija Documentary "BBNaija: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy" is Coming | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Julie, Goldie & Tolly T discuss "CTRL" by SZA in Episode 3 of "Julie's Top 5" Season 5

BN TV

Your BTS Pass to Rotimi's "I Do" Music Video

BN TV

This Episode of “Akah Bants” is all about #BBNaija’s Maria & Tinubu’s Presidential Aspirations

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s been an eventful week and in this episode of “Akah Bants,” Akah Nnani explores the viral news of #BBNaijaShineYaEye star Maria alleged by Cubana Chief Priest to be dating his sister’s husband and supposedly threatening her life.

Akah also bants about former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s plan to run for the presidency in 2023, and the fact that Ghanaian dancehall singer Shatta Wale is in prison after pulling a stunt, claiming he was in the hospital.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: To Build a Great Brand, Work On Sharing Great Content

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Teachers Bullying Students is More Common Than We Think

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: The Health Benefits I Got From Exercising

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor
css.php