Damilola Adegbite gets candid about Her Divorce "#WithChude"

Published

50 mins ago

 on

In this episode of “WithChude“, Chude Jideonwo sits with Nollywood star Damilola Adegbite to discuss love, her marriage and getting divorced from Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh.

Sharing her experience, the actress said, “Love is not enough. When you meet somebody and you want to spend the rest of your life with them, love is just one of the qualities that you need. But it’s not everything.”

When asked if they were still both in love when the marriage ended, she responded, “I can’t speak for him. But for me, it’s done. The only regard that I would have for him right now is that he’s the father of my son and of course, the past experiences. Because like I said to you before, I don’t regret anything. Everything that happened, for me, was for a reason. I hold on to those moments absolutely.

On who ended the marriage, Damilola stated:

When you have a child, for me, the dynamics change. The things that I say, and the things that I do. He turned seven a few months ago, but he will not always be seven.

The questions are already coming, “why is daddy not here? But my friend…” it’s coming. I prefer to let out all that information him when he’s old enough to understand what happened.

Watch the video below:

