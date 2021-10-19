Engineer-turned-Baker Barbara Ndugbu shares her entrepreneurial journey on Ndani TV’s “Young CEO”

Barbara Ndugbu is the Creative Director of Oven Secret Bakery in Lagos State. The Engineer-turned-Entrepreneur has grown the firm from a modest startup in 2015 to a global brand, training over 500 people and encouraging some of them to begin their businesses.

In 2019, she became the very first Baker of African descent to be listed on Forbes’ 30 under 30 in Africa.

In this new episode of Ndani TV‘s “Young CEO“, she tells her exciting story about how switching career paths led to her being an entrepreneur driven by a passion for confectioneries.

Watch the video below: