Gbenga Artsmith Jewelry Unveils its 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness with Fashionable Images

Gbenga Artsmith, a socially conscious accessory brand, recently announced the 2021 edition of “Life on the Pink Lane,” the brand’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. The purpose of the “Life on the Pink Lane,” initiative is to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment.

As a follow-up to Gbenga Artsmith’s successful 2019 Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign (which was featured in ThisDay Style, CNN, African Voices, The Sun Newspapers, Guardian Newspapers, and a host of other media platforms), they are back with their annual campaign after a one-year hiatus occasioned by the pandemic. According to the Creative Director, Gbenga Ayo-Dada,

“Our major goal is to raise funds for Breast Cancer patients with socio-economic disadvantages and increase awareness like never before by putting a spotlight on the importance of regular breast self-examination, early detection (which is the best solution for survival), and generally, the consciousness of breast health. We decided to be creative with communicating these messages through the fashionable images we created for this year’s campaign; knowing that breast cancer awareness is still very much a ‘taboo’ topic on this side of the clime and mostly overlooked because of fear and other sentiments. So we had to use bait to catch the attention of our target audience- women.”

Approximately 1 in 8 women (13%) will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime and 1 in 39 women (3%) will die from breast cancer. However, if precautions are taken, the chances of being a breast cancer patient can be greatly reduced. Precautionary measures such as being circumspect with lifestyle choices, integrating self-checking into one’s regular routines, going for mammograms every year after the age of 40, and so on. For instance, your diet has a big influence on your risk for cancer and other chronic diseases. High-fat diets can lead to obesity and are believed to increase the risk of some cancers, including Breast Cancer.

Gbenga Ayo-Dada is of the opinion that if this campaign helps only one woman, he is fulfilled and his brand’s mission accomplished. Like someone rightly said, “Helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for one person.”

BellaNaija is a media partner for Gbenga Artsmith