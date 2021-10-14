“OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz” is Back with Season 4! Don’t Miss the First Episode

Season 4 of the “OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz” has premiered!

On the first episode of the “OffAir” show, Gbemi and Toolz “talk it” as they look at everything they have missed since they have been off. This one you don’t want to miss.

Unscripted, uncensored and unstoppable. the ladies discuss most of the drama in September to remember from entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and juicy gossip happening across the world.

Watch the new episode below: