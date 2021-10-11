Get to Know the Cast of “Squid Game” a Little More in These Interviews

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The incredible cast of Netflix’s Korean drama “Squid Game“, HoYong Jeun (Sae-Byeok), Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun), Wi Ha-jun (Joon-ho) and Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo) guess each other’s favourite Netflix movies and shows in this exclusive interview.

Watch the video below. Thankfully in this game, nobody dies:

In this video the cast and director break down the series, giving you an exclusive insight into how the show got made, starring Hwang Dong-hyuk (director), Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, and Chae Kyung-sun (art director).

Watch the video below:

