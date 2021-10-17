Connect with us

Taymesan gets all the tea from Nse Ikpe-Etim in the First Episode of "Tea With Tay" Podcast

If I Was President! Watch a New Episode of Adeolu Adefarasin’s "Shop Talk" with Ladipoe & Uti

Catch the First Three Episodes of "Fit With Zaza" featuring Falz, Mawuli Gavor & Moet Abebe

Chigul joins Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) in Episode 7 of "The Book I'm Reading"

Sisi Yemmie's Chicken & Spinach Sauce Recipe

Highlights, Creative Processes & BTS Moments - The Cast of "Blood & Water" talk to BellaNaija about Season 2

It's a 'Domestic Turbulence' in Episode 8 of Laju Iren's “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2

Lojay & Tomi Thomas drink their way through this Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Two Quick & Easy Recipes from Zeelicious: Noodles + Yam & Palm Oil Sauce

A Peek into Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship on GQ's "The Couples Quiz"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In this episode of the “Tea With Tay” podcast, Taymesan catches up with the amazingly talented actress Nse Ikpe-Etim.

The pair dive into various topics from Nollywood, to her career, to her role in “King Of Boys: The Return of the King” and her personal life. Taymesan gets all the tea from Nse!

With a lot of banter, laughter and sheer happiness, this episode is nothing but pure cruise.

Watch the video below:

