Connect with us

Advertisement

BN TV Music

New Video: Fancy Fingers - Rhumba Toto

BN TV

Highs & Lows of Digital Entertainment Industry - Don't Jealous Me joins "The Wunmi Bello Show"

BN TV Movies & TV

House of ZETA's Short Film "Stories By Her" focuses on 'the Dire Situation of Women' | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Music

Lyrics Video: Falz feat. Bontle Smith & Sayfar - Oga

BN TV News

Dr Ayoade Alakija Calls African Leaders to "Sit Up" as US, UK & Asian Countries Announce Travel Ban following Omicron Covid Variant

BN TV Music

Watch Ric Hassani break down the lyrics of "Thunder Fire You" on Accelerate TV

BN TV

Tomike Adeoye Lists 13 Things to Note When Flying with a Baby

BN TV

The Latest Episode of Koko Kalango's “Colours of Life” takes a look at Young Men in Fellowship

BN TV

Kumi Seeks Healing in Episode 8 of “Money.Men.Marriage” starring Toni Tones, A’rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

BN TV Movies & TV

Stephanie has Some Worries in Episode 3 of "Therapy" starring Falz & Toke Makinwa

BN TV

New Video: Fancy Fingers – Rhumba Toto

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Fancy Fingers released the 10-track studio album, titled “Father Studies“. The album challenged ones ability to trust life’s process and cherish the best moments by applying the joys of family and the happily-ever-after we all dream of. One of the tracks he used in communicating this is “Rhumba Toto“.

The visuals to the song recently dropped and it does not fall behind expectations. It is a carving of guitar solos, harmonious rhythms and rhumba. The sounds will make you dance while the story will connect with you.

The song is written, composed and produced by Fancy Fingers and co-written by Bensoul and Bien. Guitar melodies come from Fancy Fingers, Benjamin Kabaseke, and Tugi Mlamba. Bass and percussion from Ivan Kwizera and Christian Kibamba. The backup vocals were delivered by Okello Max, Bensoul, Wendy Kemunto. This song is mastered by Rob Burrel and engineered by Mbogomusic.

Watch the official video to “Rhumba Toto” below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Be A Part of the “Giveback Christmas Initiative” Organised by DonateNG

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Figuring Life Out As a Young Nigerian Man

You’ve Got to Tell Us All About Your 2021 on #BN2021Epilogues!

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Camera Lens, Bukunmi Oyewole is Exploring the Unknown

BN Hot Topic: The Many Wahala of Overzealous Ushers 
css.php