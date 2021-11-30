Watch Ric Hassani break down the lyrics of “Thunder Fire You” on Accelerate TV

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

 on

They say the best songs come from within; from emotions, experiences, and life itself. Nigerian R&B genius, Ric Hassani tells the story behind the lyrics of his hit single “Thunder Fire You” on Accelerate TV.

From how he dissects the lines, we see his personality come out in droplets. Each line shows how he deals with hurt from friends, loved ones, and friends of friends. “Thunder Fire You” is off Ric Hassani’s 2021 album titled “The Prince I Became” which has 17 tracks and collaborations with Nicky Jam, Sauti Sol, Zoro, Frank Edwards and much more

Watch the breakdown of “Thunder fire you” here

