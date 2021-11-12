You Should Try this Coleslaw & Oven-Grilled Chicken Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

In this video, Ify’s Kitchen shows you how to make the perfect homemade coleslaw recipe as well as the most delicious and juicy oven grilled chicken you have ever tasted.

For me, a meal of delicious juicy grilled chicken and sweet creamy coleslaw is always a joy to relish. After watching this video, you will know how to make the best coleslaw ever as well as a really delicious and juicy grilled chicken.

Ingredients

Oven grilled chicken:

6-8 pieces chicken

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon Black pepper

seasoning cubes/powder to taste

salt to taste

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup BBQ sauce

1 teaspoon ginger -garlic paste

1/2 to 1 teaspoon Cameroon pepper

Coleslaw:

1 medium cabbage

2 small carrots

1 to 1 1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

11/2 tablespoon sugar

Learn the process below: