Connect with us

BN TV

You Should Try this Coleslaw & Oven-Grilled Chicken Recipe from Ify's Kitchen

BN TV

Tayo Aina weighs in on the Ikoyi Building Collapse with Possible Suggestions for Better Building Constructuion

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Watch Episodes 9 & 10 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

BN TV

The Ladies discuss 'Dating According to UNILAG' on "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

"How Naija are You?" - MMA Champion Israel Adesanya is Letting Us Know

BN TV Movies & TV

Ekeng Complicates Things Further in Episode 5 of TNC’s “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

BN TV

It's all about Secrets & Confessions in Episode 5 of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" Season 4

BN TV Career

Learn more about Tola Adesanmi & his entrepreneurial journey in the Latest Episode of Ndani TV's "Young CEO"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Season Three of Damilola Mike-Bamiloye's Series "Abattoir" is On The Way | Check Out the BTS Photos

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Kenny Blaq's First 'Musicomedy' Special "In My Room" is Coming to Netflix Exclusively | Watch the Teaser

BN TV

You Should Try this Coleslaw & Oven-Grilled Chicken Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In this video, Ify’s Kitchen shows you how to make the perfect homemade coleslaw recipe as well as the most delicious and juicy oven grilled chicken you have ever tasted.

For me, a meal of delicious juicy grilled chicken and sweet creamy coleslaw is always a joy to relish. After watching this video, you will know how to make the best coleslaw ever as well as a really delicious and juicy grilled chicken.

Ingredients

Oven grilled chicken:

6-8 pieces chicken
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon Black pepper
seasoning cubes/powder to taste
salt to taste
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup BBQ sauce
1 teaspoon ginger -garlic paste
1/2 to 1 teaspoon Cameroon pepper

Coleslaw:

1 medium cabbage
2 small carrots
1 to 1 1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
11/2 tablespoon sugar

Learn the process below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Childhood – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: On Wanting your Spouse to Be Your Aged Parents’ Caregiver

Kehinde Egbanubi: The Essentiality of Moving Outside your Comfort Zone

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?
css.php