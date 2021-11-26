The Drama Continues in Episode 7 of “Money.Men.Marriage” starring Toni Tones, A’rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Episode 7 of Ted Abudu Majekodunmi‘s web series “Money.Men.Marriage,” has premiered on YouTube.

Starring Toni Tones, A’rese, Rachel Anthony Ikekhuame, Adebukola Oladipupo, Chinasa Anukam, the series follows the lives of five young women through the eyes of a newcomer to the chaos and unpredictability of Lagos. You get to watch them figure out love, life, friendships and finances.

Watch the new episode below:

