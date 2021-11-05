Jade Finds Out about Muna & Charles in Episode 4 of TNC’s “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Kemi took the pent up energy from her heated meeting with Ekeng and tried to ‘reignite the flame’ with Captain. On the other side of town with Jade, emotions are still running high over the realization that Muna and Charles are an item, but then, she has a very special guest.

Looks like this ship of entanglements is about to capsize and the ☕ is sizzling hot in episode 4 of TNC‘s web series “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” season 2.

Directed by Belinda Yanga, this new season boasts of many familiar and new faces with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi returning as Kemi, Martha Ehinome joining the cast to play the role of Jade and Maurice Sam joining as Charles to complete the trio we all know and love.

Watch the new episode below: