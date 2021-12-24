Catch M.I Abaga & Naeto C in the First Two Episodes of Ikechukwu Onunaku’s Talk Show “Drinks With Killz”

Rapper and actor Ikechukwu Onunaku aka Killz has officially launched a new talk show where he has conversations with industry OGs.

The first two episodes have premiered and they feature superstar rappers M.I Abaga and Naeto C, respectively, as they go back in time and discuss everything and anything.

The talk show was created by Ikechukwu Onunaku who also produced alongside Bamidele Sogbesan.

Watch episode 1 with M.I Abaga:

Watch episode 2 with Naeto C: