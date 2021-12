Thinking of ways to spice up your chicken and add a delicious twist to it?

In her latest vlog, food blogger Kikifoodies has shared her recipe for making suya chicken and you should totally try it.

Ingredients

Whole chicken

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

2 teaspoons crushed seasoning

2 tsp salt

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon hot pepper

2 tablespoons suya spice

Oil

Watch the video below: