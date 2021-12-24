Episode 11 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” will leave you speechless

Episode 11 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” is what the Yoruba’s call ‘Isu ata yanyan,’ meaning, ‘Yam pepper scatter-scatter.’ Let’s just say that everyone appears to be on a self-destructive spree.

Directed by Belinda Yanga, this new season boasts of many familiar and new faces with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi returning as Kemi, Martha Ehinome joining the cast to play the role of Jade and Maurice Sam joining as Charles to complete the trio we all know and love.

Watch the new episode below: