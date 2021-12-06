Connect with us

This Episode of Koko Kalango's "Colours Of Life" focuses on the Struggles & Triumphs of Teenage Girls

Tiwa Savage Looked Gorgeous (Per Usual) at the 2021 MOBO Awards

Watch Don Jazzy analyse the Music Industry with Adesope Olajide on The Afrobeats Podcast

New Video: Guchi feat. Zlatan - Scatter My Head

Akah Nnani weighs in on Sanwo-Olu's Invitation to Falz, Mr Macaroni & Seun Kuti for Peace Walk | "Akah Bants"

Episode 8 of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" features a Performance from Joeboy

Keep Up with the Twists & Turns in Episode 8 of "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

New Video: Niniola & Lady Du - I Did It

How Flo Chinyere Prepares Bitterleaf Soup with Achi as a Thickener

New Video: Sola Allyson - Ìfẹ́ Á D'Alẹ́

In the second part of Koko Kalango‘s “Colours Of Life” tv special hosted by Dayo Benjamins-Laniyi, three young ladies Anu, Naya and Michelle let us in on the daily struggles and triumphs of Christian teen girls today.

The Christian lifestyle talk show aims to bring hope and transform lives through the true-life stories of people who have been through traumatic experiences.

Watch the new episode below:

