Connect with us

BN TV Music Nollywood

Watch Pasuma perform a Fuji remix of "12 Days Of Christmas" on Netflix's "A Naija Christmas"

BN TV Music

Check Out Barry Jhay's Live Performance of "Kabiyesi" on "Glitch Africa"

BN TV

Ngozi Nwosu & Chioma Okoli get into the Christmas Mood in this Episode of Ndani #TGIF Show

BN TV Music Scoop

See the cultural beauty in Yaba Buluku Boyz' Live Performance at AFRIMMA 2021

BN TV

Toke Makinwa joins Taymesan in this Special Christmas Episode of "Tea With Tay"

BN TV

Catch M.I Abaga & Naeto C in the First Two Episodes of Ikechukwu Onunaku's Talk Show "Drinks With Killz"

BN TV

Kikifoodies' Suya Chicken Recipe is Worth Trying

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 11 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” will leave you speechless

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Tola Odunsi, the man behind "The Men's Club", on Season 3 Episode 8 of Inkblot Meet and Greet

BN TV Career Movies & TV

Broda Shaggi shares what inspired his lifestyle, acting technique & the character 'Shaggi' on "#WithChude"

BN TV

Watch Pasuma perform a Fuji remix of “12 Days Of Christmas” on Netflix’s “A Naija Christmas”

Published

7 hours ago

 on

It is no longer news that Netflix and Kunle Afolayan released Nigeria’s first-ever Christmas film, “A Naija Christmas” to global audiences. The movie follows three sons on their quest to make their mother’s Christmas wish for daughters-in-law come true.

To keep up with the Christmas spirit, Netflix and Kunle Afolayan presents a music video of Fuji maestro, Pasuma, performing the Christmas Gala Song from the movie.

Speaking on what this film and song means to him, director, Kunle Afolayan says:

Culture is everything to me, A Naija Christmas soundtrack is not only the first Christmas song of its kind, but it simply transcends Christmas songs to a whole different level, giving it an extra feel of cultural essence, which is what we are about.

Watch Pasuma’s music video for “A Naija Christmas” below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Thank You, BellaNaijarians! We Made Impact Again with #BNDoGood2021 

#BN2021Epilogues: Oluwadamilola Had a Wonderful 2021 and is Looking Forward to a Brighter 2022

#BNShareYourHustle: Bluetoolz Media Offers Affordable Media Coverage & Publicity for Entrepreneurs & NGOs

#BN2021Epilogues: Onyeka Had A Great Loss this Year but She’s Hopeful for a Better 2022

#BN2021Epilogues: 2021 is The Year Adetola Found Her Voice
css.php