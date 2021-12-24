Watch Pasuma perform a Fuji remix of “12 Days Of Christmas” on Netflix’s “A Naija Christmas”

It is no longer news that Netflix and Kunle Afolayan released Nigeria’s first-ever Christmas film, “A Naija Christmas” to global audiences. The movie follows three sons on their quest to make their mother’s Christmas wish for daughters-in-law come true.

To keep up with the Christmas spirit, Netflix and Kunle Afolayan presents a music video of Fuji maestro, Pasuma, performing the Christmas Gala Song from the movie.

Speaking on what this film and song means to him, director, Kunle Afolayan says:

Culture is everything to me, A Naija Christmas soundtrack is not only the first Christmas song of its kind, but it simply transcends Christmas songs to a whole different level, giving it an extra feel of cultural essence, which is what we are about.

Watch Pasuma’s music video for “A Naija Christmas” below: