Fave Shares Cover Art & Tracklist for Her Upcoming Debut EP “Riddim 5”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s been nearly one year since Fave dropped her hit single “Beautifully.” We’ve been waiting with bated breath for the singer to return, and now she’s back with good music and a tracklist for her upcoming EP.

Her debut EP, titled “Riddim 5,” will premiere on all streaming platforms on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

“Riddim 5” features five tracks, including her previously released single “Baby Riddim.” And if her previous singles are any indication, we’ll be listening to the EP all year long.

You can check out the tracklist below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fave (@faveszn)

