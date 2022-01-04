Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Bunmi Ajakaiye's New Film "Who Lived at Number 6" on BN TV

BN TV

Watch this new episode of Koko Kalango’s show “Colours of Life”

BN TV

Another Episode of “Tea with Tay” is Here

BN TV Music

Watch Goya Menor put a spin on his viral single “Ameno” on Glitch Africa

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the Season Finale of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the Final Episode of "Money.Men.Marriage"

BN TV Music

The Second Part of Asa's "BlackBox" Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Here!

BN TV

"Detty December, Sapa in January" is what Nedu Wazobia, Husband Material are discussing in Episode 2 of "Frankly Speaking"

BN TV

Ayra Starr serves up Performance Video for "Snitch" feat. Fousheé

BN TV Movies & TV

And the "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship" Winner Is... Odudu Ime Otu

BN TV

Watch Bunmi Ajakaiye’s New Film “Who Lived at Number 6” on BN TV

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Who Lived at Number 6

If you’re searching for a fun film to start your week, this new number titled “Who Lived at Number 6“, written, directed and produced by Bunmi Ajakaiye is a good place to start.

“Who Lived at Number 6” stars Ozzy Agu as Femi Gomez; the handsome, suave, cycling enthusiast who may or may not have a few skeletons in his closet.

Ozzy Agu

Osas Ighodaro as the Didi, the sweet, delectable, philanthropic HR consultant who has just moved into the house of her dreams; Number 6! Watch how she navigates the funny twists and turns that unfold in this romantic comedy!

Osas Ighodaro

Everybody loves Amina! Abimbola Craig takes on the role of Amina. Dimma’s best friend and confidant. Amina is spicy and hilariously entertaining in this one!

Abimbola Craig

Seun Ajayi plays the role of Kunle Alabi. A Lagos married man who takes living vicariously through his friend a little too seriously. Kunle’s dreams of installing a stripper pole in Femi’s apartment is now on shaky grounds.  Kunle is guaranteed to make you laugh.

Seun Ajayi

Osereme Inegbenebor plays the electrifying Temi, an “omo eko” proper who is already planning Dimma’s wedding party even though they barely know the man she is seeing. Nothing can get in the way of a good party and aso ebi moves in Temi’s books.

Osereme Inegbenebor

Watch the new movie below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Why You Should Never Outsource The Running of Your Life to Experts

This Zimbabwean Lawyer-Cum-Chef is Restoring Hope One Plate At a Time

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

A.B.P: How Not To Fail Your New Year Resolutions This Time

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Procrastinate on Your Financial Resolutions 
css.php