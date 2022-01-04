Watch Bunmi Ajakaiye’s New Film “Who Lived at Number 6” on BN TV

If you’re searching for a fun film to start your week, this new number titled “Who Lived at Number 6“, written, directed and produced by Bunmi Ajakaiye is a good place to start.

“Who Lived at Number 6” stars Ozzy Agu as Femi Gomez; the handsome, suave, cycling enthusiast who may or may not have a few skeletons in his closet.

Osas Ighodaro as the Didi, the sweet, delectable, philanthropic HR consultant who has just moved into the house of her dreams; Number 6! Watch how she navigates the funny twists and turns that unfold in this romantic comedy!

Everybody loves Amina! Abimbola Craig takes on the role of Amina. Dimma’s best friend and confidant. Amina is spicy and hilariously entertaining in this one!

Seun Ajayi plays the role of Kunle Alabi. A Lagos married man who takes living vicariously through his friend a little too seriously. Kunle’s dreams of installing a stripper pole in Femi’s apartment is now on shaky grounds. Kunle is guaranteed to make you laugh.

Osereme Inegbenebor plays the electrifying Temi, an “omo eko” proper who is already planning Dimma’s wedding party even though they barely know the man she is seeing. Nothing can get in the way of a good party and aso ebi moves in Temi’s books.

Watch the new movie below: